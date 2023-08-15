Skip to Content
News

New Colorado law prohibits medical debt from being included on credit reports

KRDO
By
Published 9:03 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Coloradans no longer need to worry about medical debt impacting their credit score.

In the past, when someone could not afford a medical expense, the bill was sent to collections where that information was shared with consumer reporting agencies that generate credit scores. According to the Colorado Center of Law and Policy, those unpaid medical expenses were damaging people's credit scores and making it harder to buy a house or qualify for a home.

The Center of Law and Policy said one in eight Coloradans have medical debt in collections and the burden is especially acute among marginalized communities.

"Medical debt is really not a good predictor of your creditworthiness. It's a predictor of whether you got sick and had a medical bill that you weren't able to pay," said Julia Char Gilbert, Colorado Center of Law and Policy.

Now, this new law that went into effect Aug. 7 removes those barriers and stops medical debt from being included on credit reports and factored into credit scores in Colorado.

This legislation makes Colorado the first state in the country to enact legislation barring all medical debt from being included on credit reports. 

The legislation will remain in effect until July 1, 2028, unless the legislature takes action to renew it.

Article Topic Follows: News
Colorado
local news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Barbara Fox

Barbara is a reporter based out of Pueblo for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content