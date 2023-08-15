Madonna tour dates rescheduled following her health scare

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Madonna is feeling good. The singer has rescheduled the “Celebration Tour” dates she postponed following a health scare at her home in New York in June.

The queen of pop was hospitalized in the ICU due to a bacterial infection and was later discharged to continue recovering at home.

Madonna’s longtime manager Guy Oseary announced at the time that she would be postponing the launch of her tour that was scheduled to begin in July.

On Tuesday, Live Nation announced that the North America rescheduled dates will take place immediately following the originally announced UK and Europe dates. Tickets for the previously scheduled shows will be honored on the new dates. A few shows will be canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

“Madonna regrets the inconvenience to fans and hopes to make it up to those markets in the future,” Live Nation said in a statement Tuesday.

Canceled shows include July 27 in Tulsa, Dec. 22 in Nashville, Jan. 15 in San Francisco, Jan. 18 in Las Vegas, and Jan. 20 in Phoenix. Those ticket buyers will get refunded.

The tour officially kicks off with four sold out shows in London this October, followed by shows across Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands throughout the remainder of 2023.

The North American leg starts on Dec. 13 in Brooklyn at Barclays Center.

