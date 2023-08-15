Colorado GOP lawyer indicted on racketeering charges with Trump

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Former President Donald Trump is facing more legal trouble after a Fulton County, Ga. grand jury indicted him and 18 others Monday night.

Included in the indictment are two attorneys with Colorado ties, John Charles Eastman and Jenna Ellis. Eastman is currently representing the Colorado GOP in a lawsuit against Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, as the party tries to close presidential primaries from unaffiliated voters.

Eastman is facing nine felony counts:

1 — Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act

2 — Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer

9 — Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer

11 — Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree

13 — Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings

15 — Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents

17 — Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree

19 — Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings

27 — Filing False Documents

In a press conference, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced that a grand jury in the county had formally indicted the 19 individuals.

"Based on information developed by that investigation, a Fulton County grand jury returned a true bill of indictment charging 19 individuals with violations of Georgia law arising from a criminal conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in this state," said Willis Monday night in the national press conference.

Griswold told KRDO Tuesday that seeing Eastman on that list was expected.

"It wasn't surprising," said Griswold. "It's been very clear for a while now that he is one of the architects of the coup that happened in 2020."

The lawsuit Eastman filed on behalf of the Colorado GOP alleges that Colorado's open presidential primaries violate the Republican Party's rights to "choose their nominees for office without interference by those who are not members of the party."

Griswold said she believes the GOP will continue with their lawsuit despite the indictment against Eastman.

"Remember, Eastman is just the attorney," said Griswold. "It's the Colorado Republican Party that has filed that lawsuit. "

Colorado GOP Chair Dave Williams told KRDO the charges against Trump and Eastman were bogus.

“These charges are absolutely unfounded and are nothing more than a political attack from radical Democrats who are weaponizing our justice system to orchestrate a witch hunt against a political opponent they fear.” Dave Williams, Colorado GOP Chair

Williams went on to say that Eastman's indictment will not disrupt the lawsuit because the party has multiple attorneys working on the case.

Still, Griswold said this indictment is significant as it relates to the future of election security in the state.

"I think it's noteworthy to say that the attempts to try to steal the 2020 election and future elections from the American people have not stopped," said Griswold. "And Eastman continues to try to suppress the votes and voices of Coloradans."

In her press conference, Fani Willis said the 19 listed in the indictment have until Aug. 25, 2023, to voluntarily surrender to local law enforcement.

Though a judge will determine when the case goes to trial, Willis said her team asked that the trial happen in the next six months.