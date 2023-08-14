The Doherty football team is looking to repeat last season’s success

The best way to describe Doherty's offense, "Dogs, straight dogs," says Jasean Cooper, Doherty offensive lineman. And the defense, "Menace to society," says Cooper. Doherty was a menace in the Class Five A Metro North League last season as they took the league title. Sparta says last year's success should spill over into this season, "It was amazing. I mean, it was a first the first time we've done that in a very long time. Obviously, the seniors before us led us to that and we're trying to carry that on to this year," says Brian Valdez, Doherty running back.

The seniors say when they were younger, they vividly remember the losses, "My last couple of years, we were just down at the bottom losing lots of games. And we're just trying to be like the seniors last year where we can establish a new culture," Logan Hutcheon, Doherty wide receiver.

A culture that isn't content with just winning a league title, "I don't think I'll ever be content anymore because of those few seasons where we didn't win very many games," says Hutcheon.

"Can't be content. You got to always want more. Even when you get a win, you got to you got to want more," says Valdez.