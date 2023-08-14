Skip to Content
The Doherty football team is looking to repeat last season’s success

today at 8:20 PM
Published 8:17 PM

The best way to describe Doherty's offense, "Dogs, straight dogs," says Jasean Cooper, Doherty offensive lineman. And the defense, "Menace to society," says Cooper. Doherty was a menace in the Class Five A Metro North League last season as they took the league title. Sparta says last year's success should spill over into this season, "It was amazing. I mean, it was a first the first time we've done that in a very long time. Obviously, the seniors before us led us to that and we're trying to carry that on to this year," says Brian Valdez, Doherty running back.

The seniors say when they were younger, they vividly remember the losses, "My last couple of years, we were just  down at the bottom losing lots of games. And  we're just trying to be like the seniors last year where we can establish a new culture," Logan Hutcheon, Doherty wide receiver.

A culture that isn't content  with just winning a league title, "I don't think I'll ever be content anymore because of those  few seasons where we didn't win very many games," says Hutcheon.

"Can't be content. You got to always want more. Even when you get a win, you got to  you got to want more," says Valdez.

Rob Namnoum

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998.

