Colorado Parks and Wildlife orders emergency fish salvage operation to reintroduce cutthroat trout

MONARCH, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is ordering an emergency fish salvage operation, effective immediately, to reintroduce the Hayden Creek cutthroat trout.

The operation will take place at Hunt Lake, as well as in the stretch of the Middle Fork of the South Arkansas River near the Continental Divide above Monarch in Chaffee County.

Officials state they are preparing the high alpine lake, and part of the river, to reintroduce the Hayden Creek cutthroat trout–a rare fish only known to the Arkansas River basin.

According to CPW, that means officials must remove all fish currently in Hunt Lake and the river above Boss Lake Reservoir.

Officials with CPW state the order will suspend the catch-and-release rules in Hunt Lake, giving anglers the opportunity to catch as many fish as they like between now and Monday, September 11–when reclamation work is scheduled to begin.

Anglers must use legal fishing methods and fish only in the daylight. Multiple rods up to 4 will be allowed while the salvage order is in effect.

According to CPW, the public salvage will optimize the use of the fishery resource in accordance with CPW Commission regulations.

The salvage operation does not extend into the Boss Lake Reservoir and all existing catch and bag limits will remain in effect as CPW works to continue to stock it with recreational cutthroat strains.