As school starts in Cañon City, police emphasize safe driving tips in school zones

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cañon City students are headed back to school Tuesday, Aug. 15 for the start of the 2023-2024 school year, and Cañon City Police (CCPD) are reminding drivers to be careful on the road.

In a statement from CCPD, they urged the public to pay close attention while driving in school zones, saying "roads will become congested during peak times, and school zones have become one of the leading causes of injuries and deaths for school-aged children."

They drew special attention to the hours of 7-8:00 a.m. and 3-4:00 p.m. when students arrive and leave school campuses, and encouraged the community to reach out to the police department or school district with any questions.