Housing for All Clinic being held in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Immigrant Right Coalition will be at the Housing For All Clinic Saturday to help tenants in Colorado Springs to learn more about their rights and protection, regardless of immigration status.

The event will feature discussions about new renter protection law, and will also feature free legal consultants, translation services, and a housing resource fair.

Colorado Representative Stephanie Vigil (D) will also be at the clinic.

The clinic happens Saturday, Aug. 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Family Success Center located at 1520 Verde Dr.