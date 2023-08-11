Fowler youth pastor gets 60 days in jail thanks to plea deal connected to sexual assault of a child

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A youth pastor at a Fowler church is headed to jail for just under two months after pleading guilty to lesser charges connected to the sexual assault of a child.

An investigation into 46-year-old Gabe Geringer began in 2018 when a victim came forward. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, Geringer was originally charged with felony sexual assault on a child and a pattern of sexual assault on a child in connection to a sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl that began in 2010.

Investigators said Geringer was the girls' youth pastor at Fowler Christian Church.

In April, Geringer ended up taking a plea deal after his jury trial ended in a mistrial, pleading guilty to unlawful sexual contact without consent, a misdemeanor.

He received a maximum of 60 days in the Pueblo County Jail. He was also sentenced to five years of probation and must register as a sex offender for at least ten years.