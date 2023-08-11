El Paso County man hospitalized after being attacked by four pit bulls

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A man suffered serious injuries after he was attacked by four pit bulls near his home in southern El Paso County.

Katrina Davies told KRDO her brother lives off Indian Village Heights and Longhorn Point, just east of Wigwam. The attack happened Thursday afternoon when he was trying to get his mail.

According to Davies, her brother needed emergency surgery to deal with his mauled arm and a torn ear.

The dogs have been impounded, according to the Humane Society of Colorado Springs.

A GoFundMe was created to help with his medical expenses can be found here.