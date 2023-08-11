Skip to Content
News

El Paso County man hospitalized after being attacked by four pit bulls

By
Updated
today at 6:04 PM
Published 4:26 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A man suffered serious injuries after he was attacked by four pit bulls near his home in southern El Paso County.

Katrina Davies told KRDO her brother lives off Indian Village Heights and Longhorn Point, just east of Wigwam. The attack happened Thursday afternoon when he was trying to get his mail.

According to Davies, her brother needed emergency surgery to deal with his mauled arm and a torn ear.

The dogs have been impounded, according to the Humane Society of Colorado Springs.

A GoFundMe was created to help with his medical expenses can be found here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emily Coffey

Emily is a Reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content