Black Hills Energy offers five digging safety tips ahead of 811 Day

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Black Hills Energy is working with communities to recognize Aug. 11 as 811 Day–an opportunity to urge residents to call 811 at least two business days prior to any digging project to have underground utility lines marked.

Summer months are heightened times for working outside and hit lines, making it incredibly important for everyone to focus on being safe. Digging without locates could result in costly fines, damage to property, or result in harm to yourself and others.

Black Hills Energy reminds you to:

Call or Click Before You Dig. Always “Call or Click Before You Dig” at least two working days in advance to have utility lines marked. You can call 811 toll-free or schedule online at https://www.colorado811.org/.



At no charge to you, utility locators will respond within two business days to mark the approximate location of buried utility lines at your site with color-coded paint or flags.

Mark Your Planned Excavation Site. Using white spray paint, stakes, or flags to mark the area around your planned excavation site before you call. “White-lining” helps the utility locator understand your plan and reduces the chance of project delays if the utility locator must return to locate additional areas.



Respect the Marks. Always dig with care and use a shovel within 18 to 24 inches of any utility lines as opposed to using heavy equipment. Just a nick can create a weak spot that may develop into a gas leak, cause an electrical or internet outage or result in injury.



Don’t Rely on Old Line Locate Marks. If you don’t dig within 10 days of having utility lines marked, contact Colorado 811 again. At no charge, utility locators will gladly return to re-mark the lines as quickly as possible. Never rely on outdated information.



Black Hills energy state that homeowners and contractors are connected to Colorado 811, which notifies the appropriate utility companies of the intent to dig.

Installing a mailbox, building a deck, or planting a tree are examples of digging projects that need a call to 811 before starting.

Requests can be made online at https://www.colorado811.org/ at no cost to you where professional utility locators will arrive at the digging site to mark the approximate location of underground utility lines with flags, spray paint, or both.

Striking a single line can result in injury, repair costs, inconvenient outages, and fines. For every digging project, no matter how large or small, call or click 811–it’s free, it’s safe, and it’s the law.

Visit https://www.colorado811.org/ or www.blackhillsenergy.com/safety and click on “Call 811 before you dig” for more information about 811 and safe digging practices.