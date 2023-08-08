Why Ohio’s Issue 1 proposal failed, and how the AP called the race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ohio voters rejected a proposal that would have made it more difficult for voters to amend the state constitution, including one measure set for the November ballot that would guarantee abortion rights in the state. The size of the vote lead for the No side indicates that a sizable number of Republicans voted against the measure. The No side was comfortably ahead in areas that Donald Trump carried narrowly in the 2020 presidential election. Although Yes led in areas Trump won by greater margins in 2020, it performed worse than Trump in every county in the state. No votes had an overwhelming lead in areas President Joe Biden won in 2020, as expected.

