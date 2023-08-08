Rocky Mountain Vibes raise over $3,500 for Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Rocky Mountain Vibes raised thousands of dollars for the nonprofit Susan G. Komen for the Cure at a gameday fundraiser over the weekend.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, the Vibes held a Paint the Park Pink Night during the team's game against the Northern Colorado Owlz.

According to the team, they were able to donate more than $3,500 just from its jersey auction alone. The Vibes thanked everyone who came out to support their cause.

Tuesday, the team also shared photos from that game with players wearing pink jerseys and the bases painted pink.

View those photos below:

In addition to raising money for a good cause, the Vibes managed to defeat the NoCo Owlz 12 to 6.