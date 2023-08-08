Peak Vista celebrates National Health Center Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- For the week of Aug. 6, Peak Vista Community Health Centers (Peak Vista) will be celebrating National Health Center Week (NHCW).

NHCW is an annual event that honors the mission and life-saving work of more than 1400 community health centers across the country.

According to Peak Vista, each day has a critical focus, highlighting the various patient populations that Peak Vista and other community health centers serve, as well as recognizing the providers, staff, and stakeholders who ensure health centers thrive.

Focus days include public health in housing, health care for people experiencing homelessness, agricultural worker health, children’s health, and appreciation days for patients, stakeholders, and staff.

This week will be promoted by the National Association of Community Health Centers.

To celebrate National Health Center Week, Peak Vista has planned a variety of activities in its health centers and within the community.

On specific recognition days, it will have fun giveaways for patients and staff, themed coloring pages in waiting rooms for children, recommended reading each day, and more.

For more information on Peak Vista’s National Health Center Week activities, visit the link here.