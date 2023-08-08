‘Look Again, CO!’ Pedestrian traffic to increase around schools

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is reminding drivers to stay alert and watch for pedestrians on foot and bicycles as children return to the classroom.

According to CSP, statewide statistics in 2022 saw a record-setting year for pedestrian fatalities, with preliminary numbers showing that 21.7% of Colorado traffic fatalities (754 total fatalities) were pedestrians.

This has prompted CSP to launch its three-month campaign titled, “Look Again, CO!” which will be directed towards pedestrians and drivers so they could educate themselves and build awareness about safety around school zones, crosswalks, and all forms of roadways.

An important part of this campaign will focus on speeding in neighborhoods and areas designated for pedestrians, according to CSP.

In addition to building awareness for drivers, Troopers in the CSP’s Community Outreach Unit will visit schools and attend community events from August through October to educate the public about safe pedestrian behaviors.

CSP Troopers will also be providing banners for schools to hang in their crosswalk areas.