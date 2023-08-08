Fan dies in Greece after clashes between rival supporters. UEFA postpones Champions League qualifier

NEA PHILADELPHIA, Greece (AP) — A 29-year-old Greek fan has died after overnight clashes between rival supporters in Athens. European governing soccer body UEFA says it has postponed a Champions League qualifying game scheduled for Tuesday because of the violence. After the fan’s death, Greek authorities had requested that all supporters should be excluded from the match between AEK Athens and Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb at the Opap Arena. Dinamo fans were officially already excluded under a previous ruling by UEFA. Eight fans were injured while Greek police said Tuesday they had made 88 arrests, mostly of Croatian supporters. UEFA says the game in Zagreb next Wednesday as scheduled will now be the first leg. The second leg will be in Athens on Friday 18th or Saturday 19th.

