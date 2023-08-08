Colorado State Patrol to conduct surge patrols in Larimer County on Aug. 8

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is warning drivers of surge patrols in Larimer County as they look for drivers violating seatbelt and car seat regulations.

CSP stated to expect more State Troopers working the roads on Tuesday, August 8, as they look for unrestrained drivers in an effort to reduce injuries in the event of a crash.

Troopers will also be looking for careless driving habits including speeding, following too closely to other vehicles, and drivers drifting in and out of lanes.

In addition to the surge patrols, CSP stated that Troopers will be conducting child safety seat inspections.

Drivers can also call 970-224-3027 to schedule an appointment to get their car seat checked for free by technicians.

Inspections will be available from 9-1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, at the CSP Troop 3C office located at 3823 S. I-25 in Fort Collins.