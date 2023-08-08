Colorado man sentenced to nearly 100 years in prison for killing sister, her boyfriend, family dog

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A Douglas County man was sentenced to 97 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing his sister, her boyfriend, and their family dog.

According to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a call about two bodies at a home in incorporated Douglas County on Feb. 8, 2022. The reporting party said he was bringing a car tile over to an employee of his. When he got to the home and walked into the garage, he saw the two victims and called for help.

The victims were identified as 32-year-old Jessica Mitchell and 34-year-old Bryan Gray. Autopsy reports stated they were both shot to death.

After reviewing surveillance footage, the DCSO saw a suspect carrying multiple firearms and entering the garage where the victims were found.

Shortly after the murders, a family friend called investigators to say the suspect was possibly Mitchell's brother, 31-year-old Casey Devol.

According to the DA's Office, Mitchell was found with a digital recording device that captured a lengthy audio recording of the events leading up to and including her murder.

“While we may never know why Jessica decided to start a recording, it was instrumental in helping us place the defendant at the home with the two victims,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Andrew Steers said in a press release. “On the recording, you hear three people talking over dinner. The recording is unclear as to what the motive was behind the shooting. What is clear is that two of the three people having dinner that night were murdered and the only person who can answer ‘why’ is Mr. Devol.”

Devol was later arrested on Feb. 9, 2022, at a Kansas hotel.

District Attorney John Kellner said the digital recording device became a voice for the victims.

“Jessica likely sensed something was wrong, and her instincts to start a recording and archive the tragic turn of events helped detectives and my prosecutors piece this mystery together and bring justice to their families,” said Kellner in a press release.