Rebel attack in northeastern Congo kills at least 11 people, a local official says

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A civil society group leader says a rebel group shot and killed at least 11 people in a village in northeastern Congo following confrontations with a local defense force. Jonas Pandanzi said the civilians were killed by members of M23, a rebel group the United Nations says has links to neighboring Rwanda. Rwanda denies the accusation. Pandanzi says the attack early Sunday took place following armed confrontations between M23 and local self-defense groups near the village of Bwito. The rebel group reportedly retreated, killed area residents, and stole valuables. Conflict has simmered in eastern Congo for decades as more than 120 armed groups fight for control of valuable mineral resources and to protect their communities.

