Missing Senior Alert: 73-year-old woman last seen on Aug. 2

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is sending out a Missing Senior Alert for a 73-year-old woman last seen in Westminster.

Greda Muchuga was last seen on Wednesday, August 2, at about 4 p.m. near Simms St. and W. 107th Ave. in Westminster. She was driving her 2009 silver/gray Lexus R350 SUV with a Colorado license plate issued to: 285DFU.

CBI reported that Greda left the area, did not return home, and does not have her cell phone with her.

She also suffers from cognitive impairment and is known to be confused about her surroundings.

Greda Muchuga is described as a white woman with brown hair and green eyes, around 5’4, and 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information about Greda Machuga’s whereabouts is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (303)-271-0211.