Governor Jared Polis declares Aug. 7 as ‘Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Day’

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- Governor Jared Polis has officially declared August 7, as “Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Day” and it comes in tandem with the extended “Slow Down, Move Over,” law going into effect this same day.

The law, which became effective in 2017, requires drivers to move over one lane, or significantly slow down, for emergency vehicles that are pulled over with their flashers on.

On Monday, August 7, 2023, however, a change in the law extended the requirement to any vehicle -- emergency or civilian -- that is pulled over and has flashers on.

Those who do get caught will face up to 90 days in jail and a $300 fine and the punishment only goes up from there.

In the case someone is injured, violators will face up to 18 months in jail and will be fined $5,000 and if someone ends up getting killed, they will face two years in prison and fined up to $100,000.