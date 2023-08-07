Gas prices in Colorado Springs fall 1.4 cents since July 31

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Average gasoline prices in Colorado Springs have fallen 1.4 cents per gallon since the week of July 31, according to a recent GasBuddy survey.

Average gas prices for Aug. 7 now stand at $3.90/g.

According to GasBuddy, prices in Colorado Springs are 15.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 25.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Colorado Springs was priced at $3.59/g on Aug. 6, while the most expensive was $4.29/g–a difference of 70.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.29/g, while the highest was $5.19/g.

Meanwhile, the national average price of gasoline has risen 7.8 cents per gallon, averaging $3.79/g today.

The national average is up 28.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 22.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

These are the historical gasoline prices in Colorado Springs and the national average going back ten years:

August 7, 2022: $4.16/g (U.S. Average: $4.01/g)

August 7, 2021: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

August 7, 2020: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

August 7, 2019: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.68/g)

August 7, 2018: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

August 7, 2017: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

August 7, 2016: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

August 7, 2015: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

August 7, 2014: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

August 7, 2013: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)

For neighboring areas and their current prices:

Denver is down 1.8 cents per gallon averaging $3.89/g for Aug. 7

Fort Collins average gas prices stand at $3.92/g–down 2.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.95/g

Colorado overall remains unchanged from last week (July 31) standing at $3.93/g

Meanwhile, the national average price of diesel stands at $4.143 per gallon.