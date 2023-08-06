Dozens saved by Italy from migrant shipwrecks; some, clinging to rocks, plucked to safety by copters

ROME (AP) — Dozens of migrants have been dramatically brought to safety by Italian rescuers as they foundered in the sea or clung to a rocky reef. In a particularly risky operation, two helicopters battled strong winds to pluck to safety some 30 migrants stranded for nearly two days on a reef of tiny Lampedusa island. That rescue operation on Sunday came hours after the Italian coast guard members dived into rough sea or lowered rope ladders to bring to safety 57 migrants from smugglers boats which had capsized after setting out from Tunisia. Three bodies were recovered from the sea. Survivors said some 30 migrants were missing in the sea.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.