‘Ted Lasso’s’ Brett Goldstein says he’d be ‘absolutely fine’ with a throuple between Roy, Keeley and Jamie

(CNN) — Hit show “Ted Lasso” came to a conclusion earlier this year, and while it attempted to wrap up the titular coach’s (Jason Sudeikis) storyline, several other plot points were left open-ended for a potential sequel or spinoff series.

One of those threads was whether PR wunderkind Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) would end up with her first boyfriend in the series, soccer star Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), or her more recent love (and soccer star-turned-commentator-turned-coach) Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein).

To the show’s credit, the series finale suggested Keeley chose to be with neither man, perfectly content to carry on, on her own.

But Goldstein recently speculated to Entertainment Weekly he “dreams” of an entirely different outcome altogether.

“The fact that some things aren’t resolved, so that I can dream what I want to dream…” he observed to the publication of how “Ted Lasso” ended. “Now, in my dream, there’s a lot of Roy and Keeley and there’s a lot of Roy and Keeley and Jamie.”

“And a throuple is absolutely fine with me!” Goldstein added.

“Ted Lasso” ran for three seasons on Apple TV+, winning 11 Primetime Emmys along the way. In addition to co-starring as fan-favorite character Roy, Goldstein was a co-writer and co-producer on the show, taking home two Emmy statuettes of his own.

