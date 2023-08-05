Skip to Content
Emergency crews rescue person in single-car crash at South Academy and Pikes Peak Ave

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday morning, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a single-car crash at the intersection of E Pikes Peak Avenue and South Academy Boulevard.

CSFD tweeted just after 4:00 a.m. that they were on scene working to rescue "trapped parties."

Minutes later, the agency said a patient had been extricated from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

At this time, all lanes of South Academy Boulevard south of Pikes Peak Avenue are closed.

