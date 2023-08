PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Coroner identified the woman who died in a serious crash along I-25.

On Aug. 2, the Pueblo Police Department announced northbound I-25 was closed at Pueblo Blvd. due to a crash.

Friday, the Pueblo County Coroner identified the victim as 48-year-old Stephanie Darrcel Gatson of Fort Worth, Texas. She died from injuries sustained in the crash, and she died at the scene.