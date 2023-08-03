Justice Kagan supports ethics code but says Supreme Court divided on how to proceed

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan says she supports an ethics code for the court but that there wasn’t consensus among the justices on how to proceed. Kagan publicly shared her stance on Thursday while speaking at a judicial conference in Portland, Oregon. She says should the court adopt its own code of conduct, it would remove questions of what role Congress can play in imposing ethics rules on the court. Democrats in Congress have pushed Supreme Court ethics legislation through a Senate committee. But the bill’s prospects in the full chamber are dim amid Republican opposition.

By CLAIRE RUSH Associated Press/Report for America

