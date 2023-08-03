Skip to Content
Car crashes into home Thursday night in Stratmoor Hills area

CSFD
By
today at 10:02 PM
Published 9:04 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to an accident involving a car and a house Thursday evening in the Stratmoor Hills area.

According to CSFD, the accident happened near Eastmeadow Dr. and Cheyenne Meadows Rd.

The vehicle crashed into the home but no injuries were reported, CSFD said.

The department will be at the scene for the next few hours shoring up the home due to structural damage.

Tyler Dumas

