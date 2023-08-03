Annual ‘Starlight Spectacular’ is this Saturday night at Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you haven't registered yet, there's still time to light up the night.

This Saturday night will be the 27th running of the Starlight Spectacular.

This long-time Colorado Springs tradition is a nighttime bike ride through Garden of the Gods where participants are encouraged to decorate their bikes and themselves with glow sticks lights and anything else that glows.

There's also a 5k walk and run.

The event kicks off well before sundown on Saturday night so that folks can mix and mingle and enjoy contests and snacks.

Not only is the event a wholesome bit of family fun, but all proceeds raised also go to benefit the Colorado Springs Parks and Open Space Coalition.

For more information, visit https://www.trailsandopenspaces.org/starlight-spectacular/