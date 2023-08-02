U.S. Capitol Police issue shelter-in-place following concerning 911 call
WASHINGTON D.C., USA (KRDO)-- The U.S. Capitol Police are investigating the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call.
Capitol Police issued a shelter-in-place for everyone inside of the Senate Building on reports of a possible active shooter.
They reported they do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots.
The tweet was sent around 12:45 p.m. alerting those in the area to stay away while they investigate.
As of now no further information has been released.
Our officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call. Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating. We will continue to communicate with the public here. pic.twitter.com/vqCY0I7u8m— The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 2, 2023