U.S. Capitol Police issue shelter-in-place following concerning 911 call

WASHINGTON D.C., USA (KRDO)-- The U.S. Capitol Police are investigating the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call.

Capitol Police issued a shelter-in-place for everyone inside of the Senate Building on reports of a possible active shooter.

They reported they do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots.

The tweet was sent around 12:45 p.m. alerting those in the area to stay away while they investigate.

As of now no further information has been released.