Skip to Content
News

U.S. Capitol Police issue shelter-in-place following concerning 911 call

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 1:36 PM
Published 1:27 PM

WASHINGTON D.C., USA (KRDO)-- The U.S. Capitol Police are investigating the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call. 

Capitol Police issued a shelter-in-place for everyone inside of the Senate Building on reports of a possible active shooter. 

They reported they do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots. 

The tweet was sent around 12:45 p.m. alerting those in the area to stay away while they investigate. 

As of now no further information has been released.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content