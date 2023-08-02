Sprouts Farmers Market announces grand opening of new Colorado Springs location

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Sprouts Farmer Market is announcing it is opening its newest store in Colorado Springs on Friday, August 4.

The new store will be located on 1720 South Nevada Avenue and a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening will be held on Friday, August 4, at 6:45 a.m. Doors will open at 7 a.m.

In light of the grand opening, officials with Sprouts Farmers market are holding a variety of weekend events full of music and prize giveaways for the community to come and celebrate:

From Friday, August 4, through Sunday, August 6, a “pop-up party” will be held in front of the store to give guests a chance to taste seasonal produce, play games, have their face painted, and more!

The first 200 shoppers on Friday, August 4, and Saturday, August 5, will receive a free “Goodness it’s Free” reusable goodie bag filled with special products and samples.

A special “Guess the Weight” contest for an oversized piece of produce will take place on each day.

On Sunday, August 6, dog lovers will be gifted dog treats from Bundle X Joy and kids can also enjoy a reusable coloring tote activity.

Customers who text “SPRING” to 777-688 will receive 20% off their purchase over the grand opening weekend (Aug. 4-6) when they scan their app account barcode at checkout. There will be up to two redemptions per Sprouts account per day.



Shoppers will also have the chance to win a $500 Sprouts gift card up until midnight on Friday, August 4, when they create a Sprouts account via the website. Shoppers can also view Sprouts’ weekly ads and save more than $100 with digital coupons on grocery staples and new items every month on the app. The week following (Aug. 7), customers will receive $10 off when they spend $50 or more, with a valid coupon.



Through Sprouts’ Food Rescue program, this store will donate groceries that are no longer fit for sale but remain perfectly edible and nutrient rich to the Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado–a local food bank that provides wholesome food to families and individuals at risk of hunger.

This location will be open daily from 7-10 p.m. For more information visit the link here.