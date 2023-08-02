How lobbying efforts helped keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The fight to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs has been an ongoing effort since 2021.

The Deputy Chief of Staff for the City of Colorado Springs, Ryan Trujillo said the city paid Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP approximately $350,000 for their federal lobbying efforts to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs.

KRDO reached out to the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC and they said did not want to disclose how much money they used to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs since they're a "private company."

Trujillo said this decision to keep Space Command here has saved taxpayers an estimated at $1.2 billion in moving costs.

But not everyone is happy about the decision. Alabama Governor, Kay Ivey responded to the news on Monday, saying, "The White House choosing to not locate Space Command Headquarters in Alabama – the rightful selection – is very simply the wrong decision for national security. The fact that a CNN reporter is who first delivered the news to Alabama should say all."

The Vice President of Defense Development for the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, Jessie Kimber, said it has always been in the best interest of national security to keep space operations in Colorado due to heightened tensions with China. Also, the ongoing war happening between Russia and Ukraine.

Kimber said the strength of the city's defense sector is what keeps the economy strong. She said over 44% of the city's $40 billion economy comes from the military. Kimber said that number is likely to increase once the command center reaches full operations.

"If we see rapid expansion in those mission sets, it is entirely possible that we will draw more talent to the region and that that talent brings a need for housing. It brings a need for entertainment," said Kimber.

As of Wednesday, Kimber said Space Command is employing anywhere between 1,200 and 1,500 people. She said it's too early to tell how much that is going to increase, but she will have a better idea as the demand for missions grows.