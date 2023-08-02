Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station to conduct fire training exercises on Aug. 4

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Officials with the Peterson Space Force Base are alerting residents in the area of fire training exercises that will be conducted by the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station (CMSFS) Fire Department.

The exercises will commence from 9-4 p.m. on Friday, August 4, on the installation.

According to officials, the training is routine and ensures emergency responders are prepared for a variety of incidents on and off the station in coordination with mutual aid partners.

Residents traveling on, or living near, the I-25 and Highway 115 corridors should not be alarmed if they see smoke or fire in the area.

The fire training center on CMSFS will have safety controls in place to ensure the area stays safe while providing an educational environment for the firefighters.

Officials state fire danger levels will be monitored to ensure safe execution of the training.