Wisconsin officials add recommendations to new management plan to keep wolf population around 1,000

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials have revised their new wolf management plan to recommend maintaining the statewide population at around 1,000 animals. The Department of Natural Resources adopted a wolf management plan in 1999 that called for capping the population at 350. Hunters have used the cap to argue for generous kill quotas. The DNR last year released a draft of a new management plan that didn’t set a specific goal. The agency released revisions Tuesday that suggest between 1,000 and 1,999 would be a stable number for the state. Latest estimates put the population at around 1,000.

