Serious traffic crash issues closures for Northbound I-25

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado State Patrol’s Castle Rock Division (CSP Castle Rock) is issuing an alert for a traffic crash on Northbound I-25. 

All lanes going Northbound on I-25 at Greenland (milepost 167) will be blocked. 

Traffic will be redirected to the left shoulder, according to CSP Castle Rock officials. 

Drivers should use caution and expect heavy delays and use Highway 83 as an alternative route.

