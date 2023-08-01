Skip to Content
Officers with Pueblo Police Department receive $10,000 retention bonus

Pueblo Police Department
Published 8:52 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The City of Pueblo made good on their word and now the Pueblo Police Department just got a $10,000 retention bonus. 

The bonus is part of the City’s efforts to keep officers employed. 

The Pueblo Police Department stated they were down about 50 officers at the start of July. By then, they had already lost 10 officers in 2023. 

This one-time $10,000 bonus acts as a thank you to each of the remaining officers still with the Department. 

There’s no word, however, whether the Department has seen any rise in applications since the new incentives were rolled out.

