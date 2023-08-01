Eight people without homes following overnight fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is investigating a fire that broke out overnight on July 31.

CSFD tweeted about the fire around 1:20 a.m. on August 1, stating the fire broke out at a building located along Colorado Ave. near 11th St. in Old Colorado City.

Fire Crews stated they saw the fire throughout the second floor where three people were reported to be trapped.

Four other individuals also had to be rescued after it was reported they went to the roof in an attempt to escape the flames.

As a result of the incident, three people were taken to the hospital for smoke-related injuries.

In addition, eight people overall are now without homes following the fire.

CSFD stated the Red Cross is now assisting them this morning.