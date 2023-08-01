Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reminds people to be aware of toxic algae blooms

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is reminding people to be aware of toxic algae blooms as they head out to lakes and ponds.

According to the CDPHE, if these algae overgrow, bloom, or produce poisons, they can cause various symptoms in people that go into the water, including skin irritation, diarrhea, stomach pain, fever, headache, and a sore throat.

Excess nutrients, high temperatures, and standing or slow-moving water can provide an environment for toxic algae to grow. This toxic algae can also kill pets, such as dogs.

The CDPHE stated these signs can help individuals identify whether an algae bloom is harmful:

If it resembles thick pea soup or spilled paint on the water

If it looks discolored; Generally these algae blooms are green, red, gold, or turquoise but typically not stringy or mustard yellow (CDPHE stated this is probably pollen)

Has foam, scum, or algae mats

To prevent toxic algae, it’s best to always pick up and properly dispose of pet waste, refrain from using too much fertilizer, and don’t use de-icers that contain urea (usually you can find this information on the de-icer bag).

For more fact sheets and resources on toxic algae blooms, you can visit this webpage and interactive map.