As electoral disputes mount, one Texas court case takes center stage

HOUSTON (AP) — Elections in Texas’ most populous county are facing court scrutiny in a civil trial. A Republican candidate who lost her bid to become a judge in Harris County is challenging last November’s election results. The case comes as the Democratic stronghold, home to Houston, faces unprecedented intervention from the state’s GOP-led Legislature after ballot shortages, equipment problems and other issues were reported last year. GOP judicial candidate Erin Lunceford is suing to have her election results thrown out and a new election ordered. Lawyers for her Democratic opponent say there’s no evidence to support claims voting problems affected the outcome. The trial starts Tuesday in Houston.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.