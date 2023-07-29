Typhoon Doksuri brings heavy rain to north China, rainfall alert issued for Beijing

By Radina Gigova, CNN

(CNN) — Typhoon Doksuri has brought heavy rainfall to several regions in northern China, including the capital Beijing, after lashing the Philippines and Taiwan where it caused dozens of deaths and forced hundreds of thousands to evacuate.

The provinces of Hebei and Shandong are also among those affected, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported Saturday.

The meteorological bureau of Beijing said that the capital will experience heavy downpours from Saturday night to Tuesday next week, according to Xinhua.

An orange alert for rainstorms was issued across the city at around 11:45 am local time on Saturday, but the provincial meteorological bureau upgraded it later in the day to a red alert for rainstorms that are expected over the following three days, according to Xinhua.

The provincial water conservancy department and meteorological bureau also jointly issued an alert for mountain torrents, Xinhua said.

Downpours have also swept many parts of east China’s Shandong Province since Friday night, the agency reported. Due to the continuous rainfall, Shandong has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain and alerts for mountain torrents.

Tens of millions of people could potentially be impacted by Doksuri, which made landfall Friday.

Across China, several coastal cities, such as Xiamen, Quanzhou and Zhangzhou, temporarily shut businesses, factories, and schools as of Friday afternoon, Xinhua added. More than 400,000 people were evacuated in Fujian province.

Prior to making landfall in China, the storm battered parts of the Philippines and killed at least 39 people, including dozens on an overcrowded boat that capsized in strong winds.

Like much of the northern hemisphere, China has seen extreme weather this year, earlier this month grappling with a heat wave.

