Colorado Springs Police recruits continue their training over the next several months

COLORADO SPRINGS POLICE
July 29, 2023 10:51 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--This past week, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) put on their 76 Academy training class. This is the first class of recruits from CSPD's new continuous hiring process.

The recruits participated in physical fitness training, and completed the cemetery run. The cemetery run takes place in the first week of training. Participants run to each of the graves of fallen officers where they learn their stories and remember the sacrifice they made for their community.

If you would like to join the next CSPD Recruit Class, click here.

Barbara Fox

Barbara is a reporter based out of Pueblo for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

