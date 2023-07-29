Colorado Springs Police recruits continue their training over the next several months

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--This past week, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) put on their 76 Academy training class. This is the first class of recruits from CSPD's new continuous hiring process.

CSPD

The recruits participated in physical fitness training, and completed the cemetery run. The cemetery run takes place in the first week of training. Participants run to each of the graves of fallen officers where they learn their stories and remember the sacrifice they made for their community.

CSPD

