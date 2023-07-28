Expected road closures for Military Access, Mobility and Safety Improvement Project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) released details on upcoming road closures within the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Program project.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the northbound I-25 on-and-off-ramps at CO 16, mm 132, will close at 7 p.m. on Aug. 4 to allow crews to move safety devices and paint new lane striping to accommodate a shift in ramp traffic. Both lanes will reopen at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.

Detours that will be in place are:

Traffic exiting I-25 will continue north to exit 135, turn west onto South Academy Blvd., re-enter I-25 southbound, and travel to exit 132A or 132B

Traffic entering I-25 will proceed west on Mesa Ridge Parkway – use the southbound on-ramp, travel south to Exit 128, turn east onto Santa Fe Avenue, and re-enter I-25 northbound

Detour map for northbound I-25 ramp closures

Southbound I-25 right lane mobile closures, at various locations, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. are scheduled to begin Aug. 1. Crews will be addressing safety devices and drainage items. Drivers are asked to plan for minor delays.

There will also be northbound and southbound I-25 closures overnight on Monday, July 31 beginning at 6 p.m. between S. Academy Blvd. and Santa Fe Ave. to install speed limit signs and clean traffic devices. All lanes will reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday. The speed limit will be increased to 60 mph on northbound I-25 starting at mile 129 and southbound I-25 starting at mile 134.

Below are the expected traffic impacts according to CDOT:

I-25 between U.S. 85/Fountain (mile 127) and South Academy Boulevard (mile 135)

Daytime closures:

Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., various southbound I-25 right lane mobile closures between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue

Nighttime closures:

Monday, July 31, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., southbound I-25 mobile closures between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue

Monday, July 31, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound I-25 mobile closures between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue

Tuesday, August 1, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., southbound I-25 mobile closures between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue (contingency)

Tuesday, August 1, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound I-25 mobile closures between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue (contingency)

Friday, August 4, 7 p.m. to 9 a.m., CO 16 northbound on- and off-ramp closures at I-25 (mile 132). Use detour routes

