Fountain Post Office closed after vehicle crashes into building

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A vehicle drove into the Fountain Post Office Thursday forcing postal officials to close the Fountain location and relocate retail services and PO Box customer services to the Security Post Office located at 5575 Kittery Dr. Colorado Springs, CO.

According to the United States Postal Service (USPS), Fountain postal customers should go to the Security Post Office to pick up their mail until the Fountain location reopens. Customers must provide identification to get their mail.

The Security Post Office is open Mon-Fri from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on Sat from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. The office is closed Sunday.

For more information call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or visit the Postal Service online at www.usps.com.