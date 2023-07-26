Wanted felon arrested in Pueblo with thousands of fentanyl pills and two guns

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says its detectives recently arrested a wanted felon who was in possession of more than 9,000 fentanyl pills and two handguns.

According to the PCSO, 30-year-old Jose Barron was recently arrested on outstanding warrants after he ran from law enforcement who was investigating a stolen vehicle.

The PCSO said Barron had a gun in his hand and was wearing a backpack when he fled detectives on foot in Pueblo. A detective cut him off with his vehicle and Barron dropped the gun after running into it. He then continued running but slipped on rocks and dropped the backpack. He was then taken into custody, the PCSO said.

After obtaining a warrant for the backpack, detectives found the fentanyl pills worth an estimated street value of $62,000 inside, according to the PCSO.

Barron is now being held in the Pueblo County Jail on a parole hold and bonds totaling $102,500, the PCSO said.