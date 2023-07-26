Teller County residents thankful for work of fire crews as wildfire spares homes, reaches 90% containment

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Families in Teller County are hoping the worst has passed after fire crews were able to reach 90 percent containment on the Fossil Beds Fire Wednesday night.

RELATED: Fossil Beds Fire in Teller County 90% contained, evacuation/pre-evacuation orders lifted

Although things look good, some families said they were still on edge as things can change quickly with wildfires.

"Fire season always scares us," said Marie Schweitzer. "It can ruin our lives, all ours, real quickly."

Marie and Brent Schweitzer build homes in the area and currently have several in various stages of being built. Luckily, the homes they are building were spared from the fire but it was a stark reminder for them of the dangers of wildfires in the mountains.

"We have some homebuyers already under contract that these are going to be their new homes out here. So it kind of is a big circle that it affects. So it was pretty scary knowing that, you know, it was started and you know, that it could travel again," Schweitzer said.

The Schweitzers are trying to stay positive as crews continue to work to extinguish the fire.

"I heard it was 90 percent contained. So that's great news. It's being watched. So I think I think we're blessed with this one."