Mexican marines seize 7,200 bottles of liquid meth in mezcal bottles bound for Australia

Mexican marines working customs duty say they found a shipping container loaded with 7,200 bottles of a clear liquid labeled as mezcal but actually contained liquid methamphetamine. The massive meth shipment was found on a Liberian-flagged vessel at the Pacific coast port of Manzanillo. The container was destined for Australia, according to shipping documents. The marines said Wednesday that the shipment contained 9.5 tons of liquid meth, though the dry weight of the drugs would have been considerably less. The military authorities said the bottles bore the brand name Mezcal Social and were marked as an “artisanal mezcal,” an alcoholic beverage made from distilled agave.

