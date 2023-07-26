City of Golden votes to end sale of all flavored tobacco products in retail stores

GOLDEN, Colo. (KRDO)-- The City of Golden has announced they voted to end the sale of all flavored tobacco products in retail stores, effective January 1, 2024–that is according to the American Lung Association in Colorado.

The measure will apply to all flavored e-cigarette liquids, menthol cigarettes, and flavored varieties of cigars and chewing tobacco.

The City of Golden now joins six other municipalities in Colorado and more than 300 cities nationwide to end the sale of most flavored tobacco products.