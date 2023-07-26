City of Golden votes to end sale of all flavored tobacco products in retail stores
GOLDEN, Colo. (KRDO)-- The City of Golden has announced they voted to end the sale of all flavored tobacco products in retail stores, effective January 1, 2024–that is according to the American Lung Association in Colorado.
The measure will apply to all flavored e-cigarette liquids, menthol cigarettes, and flavored varieties of cigars and chewing tobacco.
The City of Golden now joins six other municipalities in Colorado and more than 300 cities nationwide to end the sale of most flavored tobacco products.
“The American Lung Association in Colorado applauds Golden City Council for taking this critical action to protect the health of Golden youth—one that is key to countering predatory tactics from the tobacco industry and ending youth tobacco use. From mango ice and gummy bears, to mint and menthol, flavored tobacco products attract and initiate kids to tobacco use, then hook them to a lifetime of addiction. Flavors have largely driven the rise in youth vaping – over 80% of youth who have used tobacco started with a flavored product. We commend Golden’s action to remove flavored tobacco from the shelves. We hope more Colorado communities will follow their action. To fully address youth vaping, and ultimately end youth tobacco use, the Lung Association calls on Colorado’s legislature and Governor Jared Polis to support ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products at the state level.”Nick Torres, Advocacy Director for the American Lung Association