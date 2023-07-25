Help these pups find a new home at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is now housing 281 dogs in its shelter and it needs your help spreading the word to find these pups a home.

Over the weekend of July 22, 90 dogs were brought to the shelter, with 36 dogs and puppies being owner surrenders and 54 coming in as strays.

HSPPR stated over 65% of its dog kennels are occupied by a homeless dog and now they need the community’s help to find a home for the dogs in their care in order to continue offering a safe place for those dogs who will need one in the future.

For those who have the time and space for a new dog, HSPPR is encouraging them to stop by their Colorado Springs and Pueblo shelters. You can find a listing of the dogs at the link here.

For those who can’t adopt now, HSPPR is asking you to reach out to a family member or friend who can.