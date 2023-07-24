CPW says increased flows have led to more river fatalities this year in Colorado

Cañon City, Colo. (KRDO)--Every year, thousands of people use Colorado rivers to cool off during the summertime.

While Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) wants people to enjoy the rivers, they want to make sure people are aware of the dangers.

CPW Public Information Officer, Joey Livingston, said there has been an increase in the amount of river death this year compared to last year. In 2022, 13 people died on rivers, but this year CPW said that number jumped to 18, not to mention there are still three people missing that went out on Colorado rivers.

CPW said the rivers on which they're seeing the most deaths are the Arkansas River and the Colorado River. So far in 2023, there have been four deaths on the Arkansas and five on the Colorado.

Livingston said water can always be dangerous, but this year the increased water flows from the leftover snowpack is increasing the danger.

"The more water you have going through those rivers at certain times of year are increasing the dangers," said Livingston.

However, CPW said they're seeing some deaths happening even with professional companies, but most of them are from people just going out with small groups or going out by themselves on rafts, canoes, or kayaks.

"It's always important to, you know, if you are a little bit inexperienced to, you know, hire a professional service. There's a lot of surf rafting services that can help provide some guidance as you're out there," said Livingston.

Earlier this month, a CPW ranger helped rescue three people that were on a guided rafting tour late at night in Browns Canyon. The raft guide was able to make a call to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office to get help. Livingston said that saved the group's life.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

"Having that ability to have someone more experienced out there who has dealt with these situations before can increase your level of safety when you're out there," said Livingston.

The group was also wearing lifejackets which is something CPW always recommends when going through rapids on the Arkansas River.

CPW said the water where the people were being rescued, quickly turned into whitewater. It became unnerving even for Officer Jeff Hammond who is an expert kayaker and has logged many days on the Arkansas River.

Chaffee County Search and Rescue

Despite the scary situation, Hammond was able to get through the class three rapids in the dark and save all three people.

CPW recommends if anyone is ever in a life-threatening situation, call for search and rescue. They said it’s free and safer than wandering off into the wilderness.