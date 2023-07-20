Person injured at Ziplining Company in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Wed., July 20 at 3:45 p.m., the Manitou Springs Fire Department (MSFD) said they responded to a traumatic injury at a local ziplining company.

Once first responders arrived, the paramedic and four EMTs dispatched identified a female individual who had sustained an injury during the process of taking off while ziplining. The victim's age was not released.

The zipline staff and MSFD made the choice to transfer the injured person via the zipline to the base of the hill, according to MSFD.

MSFD's medical staff were stationed at the other end of the zipline. Soon after, the victim was safely transferred by ambulance to a local hospital.

"The seamless teamwork between MSFD and the zipline staff resulted in a swift and efficient rescue and treatment of the patient, making this a highly successful operation overall," said Lt. Brad Dorris with MSFD in a press release.