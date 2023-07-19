Taylor Swift provides ‘generous’ donation to Food Bank of the Rockies, helps buy 75k meals

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Taylor Swift and The Era's Tour might be gone from Denver, but her generous contribution to one non-profit will have a lasting impact.

According to a thank you from the Food Bank of the Rockies, the singer-songwriter provided them with a generous cash gift when she was in Denver. Her donation will allow the food bank to purchase 75,000 meals for Colorado families in need.

In a post on the food bank's website, Chief Marketing Officer at Food Bank of the Rockies Aditi Desai said Swift's gift will help fuel their work across the Rockies and allow them to distribute more food to local communities. Desai said she was shocked and thrilled by the news of the donation and is grateful for her support.

This isn't the first time the "Folklore" singer has helped people struggling with food insecurity. According to Food Bank of the Rockies, Swift has donated to food banks across the United States during her tour.

Anyone else feeling inspired by Swift's contribution is encouraged to donate, click here for more.